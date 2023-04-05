Man United host Brentford, West Ham take on Newcastle tonight

Tonight, Manchester United host Brentford, and it's West Ham versus Newcastle.
Casemiro remains suspended for Man United, who have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games.
Both of those matches kick off at 8pm.
Advertisement
Tonight, Manchester United host Brentford, and it's West Ham versus Newcastle.
Casemiro remains suspended for Man United, who have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games.
Both of those matches kick off at 8pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus