Man United host Brentford, West Ham take on Newcastle tonight

Apr 5, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Man United host Brentford, West Ham take on Newcastle tonight
Tonight, Manchester United host Brentford, and it's West Ham versus Newcastle.

Casemiro remains suspended for Man United, who have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games.

Both of those matches kick off at 8pm.

