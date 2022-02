A man who was involved in an accident taking part in the Killarney Forestry Rally, which took place in the Castleisland area has died.

The man, who was aged in his 20s, was air lifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, and passed away last night.

The rally was halted to deal with the incident after 3 stages.

In a statement, Killarney & District Motor Club has extended its sympathies to the man's family and friends.