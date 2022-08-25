Man City Vs Chelsea - The Pick Of The EFL Draw

Newcastle booked themselves a third round tie at home to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup after coming from behind to beat Tranmere.

Goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood secured the Premier League side a 2-1 victory.

Boss Eddie Howe said they were under pressure to progress with the club desperate to win a trophy.

17 year old Evan Ferguson marked his first Brighton start in fine style last night.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 striker scored their third, and provided an assist for the opener, in a 3-nil win away to Forest Green in the Carabao Cup.

Brighton will travel to Arsenal in the third round.

There were also wins for Leeds and Bristol City last night at the expense of Barnsley and Wycombe respectively.

Pick of the third round ties will see Manchester City play host to Chelsea.

Liverpool begin the defence of their trophy at home to Derby County.

And Manchester United will welcome Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to Old Trafford.