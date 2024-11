Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is refusing to be downbeat - despite suffering a third consecutive loss.

Their latest was a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Sporting in the Champions League.

Guardiola insists they will face the challenging period head on.

Celtic are back to winning ways in the competition, beating RB Leipzig 3-1 at Parkhead.

Elsewhere, defending champions Real Madrid suffered a second defeat of their campaign, losing 3-1 at home to AC Milan.