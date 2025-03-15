Man City held by Brighton

Nottingham Forest remain on track to secure Champions League qualification next season.

Their 4-2 victory at Premier League strugglers Ipswich has taken them to within a point of second placed Arsenal.

Manchester City could only draw 2-all with Brighton - who are just a point adrift of their opponents.

Wolves' 2-1 win at bottom side Southampton has moved them nine points clear of the relegation places.

Everton and West Ham drew 1-all.

Leeds United have extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 3 points but they could only draw 2-all at Queens Park Rangers.

Millwall got a 1-nil victory at struggling Stoke City in the other early kick off.

Hibs extended their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership to 14 games, but they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-all at Kilmarnock.

They remain in third place - a point clear of Aberdeen - who could only draw nil-nil with bottom side St Johnstone.

Hearts beat Ross County 2-nil and Motherwell and St Mirren drew 2-all.