Man City held by Brighton

Nottingham Forest remain on track to secure Champions League qualification next season.
Their 4-2 victory at Premier League strugglers Ipswich has taken them to within a point of second placed Arsenal.
Manchester City could only draw 2-all with Brighton - who are just a point adrift of their opponents.
Wolves' 2-1 win at bottom side Southampton has moved them nine points clear of the relegation places.
Everton and West Ham drew 1-all.
Leeds United have extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 3 points but they could only draw 2-all at Queens Park Rangers.
Millwall got a 1-nil victory at struggling Stoke City in the other early kick off.
Hibs extended their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership to 14 games, but they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-all at Kilmarnock.
They remain in third place - a point clear of Aberdeen - who could only draw nil-nil with bottom side St Johnstone.
Hearts beat Ross County 2-nil and Motherwell and St Mirren drew 2-all.