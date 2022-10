Manchester City have gone top of the Premier League thanks to a 4-nil victory over Southampton.

Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal of the season.

Chelsea's 3-nil win against Wolves has moved them up to fourth, while Newcastle's 5-1 thrashing of Brentford has moved them fifth.

Bournemouth have put the pressure back on Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after coming back to beat them 2-1.

Third placed Tottenham are at Brighton in the late kick-off.