Advertisement
Sport

Man City come out on top at Old Trafford

Nov 6, 2021 15:11 By radiokerrysport
Man City come out on top at Old Trafford Man City come out on top at Old Trafford
Share this article

Manchester United head into the international break on the back of one win in their last six Premier League games.

They lost to City 2-nil in the Manchester derby, with the champions moving up to second.

Eric Bailly scored an own goal inside ten minutes, before Bernado Silva's effort on the stroke of half-time sealed the points.

Advertisement

United legend Roy Keane says his old side were completely outplayed

Chelsea can extend their lead at the top of the table with a win at home to Burnley, while Crystal Palace are hosting Wolves and Brentford are taking on Norwich,

Advertisement

In the day's evening kick-off, Brighton are in action against a Newcastle side still seeking their first top flight win of the season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus