Man City come out on top at Old Trafford

Manchester United head into the international break on the back of one win in their last six Premier League games.

They lost to City 2-nil in the Manchester derby, with the champions moving up to second.

Eric Bailly scored an own goal inside ten minutes, before Bernado Silva's effort on the stroke of half-time sealed the points.

United legend Roy Keane says his old side were completely outplayed

Chelsea can extend their lead at the top of the table with a win at home to Burnley, while Crystal Palace are hosting Wolves and Brentford are taking on Norwich,

In the day's evening kick-off, Brighton are in action against a Newcastle side still seeking their first top flight win of the season.