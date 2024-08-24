Advertisement
Man City Come From Goal Down To Beat Ipswich

Aug 24, 2024 18:18 By radiokerrysport
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City came from behind to beat Ipswich 4-1 in the Premier League.

Tottenham thrashed Everton 4-nil, Nottingham Forest were 1-nil winners at Southampton, while West Ham got their first victory under new boss Julen Lopetegui ((pron: hoo-len lop-eh-teg-ee)) in a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace.

Manchester United conceded in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton, who continued their winning start under Fabian Hurzeler ((pron: fab-ee-an hurt-zel-ah)).

Elsewhere, Leicester suffered a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

Aston Villa versus Arsenal kicked-off at 5.30pm.

