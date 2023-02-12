Man City back in action; 3 games in Women's Super League

Manchester City are back in action for the first time since the club was charged with more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Pep Guardiola's men can move within 3 points of leaders Arsenal with a win against Aston Villa.

Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is at 4:30pm.

The day's early game is at Elland Road as managerless Leeds United host Manchester United.

They're underway in Yorkshire from 2pm.

Newcastle remain 4th in the Premier League after drawing 1-1 last night with Bournemouth.

Celtic are in the hat for the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup after thrashing St Mirren 5-1 at Parkhead.

Rangers will look to advance later as they take on Partick Thistle.

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup with a 5-3 victory over Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Vincius Junior and Federico Valverde both scored twice for the European champions, with Karim Benzema getting the other goal.

The victory sees Real take the title from previous holders Chelsea.

There are 3 games on in the Women's Super League.

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United from midday.

At 2pm, Brighton are at home to Aston Villa and Liverpool take on Leicester.