Man City away to Newcastle this evening

An injury-time Carlton Morris header rescued a potentially vital point for Luton away to Burnley last night in the Premier League.

1-1 was the final score at Turf Moor, and Luton are now level on points with Everton.

There are just two games in the Premier League today.

The first is the lunchtime meeting of West London neighbours Chelsea and Fulham.

And Manchester City can close the gap on leaders Liverpool to just two-points with victory away to Newcastle from 5.30.

The Africa Cup of Nations gets underway tonight, with tournament hosts Ivory Coast opening their Group A account against Guinea-Bissau.