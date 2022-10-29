Man City at in form Leicester this lunchtime

Leicester’s record of three consecutive clean sheets will be tested by the visit of Manchester City in the Premier League this lunchtime.

At 3, Graham Potter takes Chelsea to his former side Brighton.

Tottenham are three games without a win in all competitions ahead of their trip to Bournemouth.

Brentford play Wolves,

Crystal Palace entertain Southampton,

And Newcastle take on Aston Villa.

There’s a 5.30 start to the meeting of Fulham and Everton.

And Liverpool will look to avoid successive defeats to Premier League strugglers as Leeds visit Anfield at 7.45.