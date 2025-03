In the English Premier League, Manchester City will hope to strengthen their Champions League qualification credentials when they welcome Brighton at 3 o'clock.

The Citizens are a point and 2 places above the Seagulls who have won their last 4.

Elsewhere at 3, Ipswich host Nottingham Forest, David Moyes' Everton welcome his old side West Ham and basement side Southampton take on Wolves.

At 5-30, Bournemouth and Brentford do battle at the Vitality.