Man City among winners in Premier League

Crystal Palace have twice come from behind to draw 2-all with West Ham - and end their opponents' perfect start to the Premier League season.

Marc Albrighton scored the winner as Leicester beat Norwich 2-1, while Everton were 2-nil winners at Brighton.

Aston Villa and Brentford drew 1-all, while Newcastle and Southampton drew 2-all.

Advertisement

Ferran Torres scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 5-nil.

Two of the early season title favourites meet this evening, as Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield.

Hibs and Hearts have continued their impressive starts to the Scottish Premiership season - beating Livingston and Dundee United respectively.