Mallow the venue today for semi-finals of Corn Ui Mhuiri

Jan 25, 2025 11:23 By radiokerrysport
Mallow the venue today for semi-finals of Corn Ui Mhuiri
Mallow is the venue today for the semi-finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

At noon Mercy Mounthawk take on Bandon.

There’s a 2.30 start to Iver Sceine Kenmare versus St Brendans Killarney.

