Mallow the venue today for semi-finals of Corn Ui Mhuiri

Mallow is the venue today for the semi-finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri.
At noon Mercy Mounthawk take on Bandon.
There’s a 2.30 start to Iver Sceine Kenmare versus St Brendans Killarney.
