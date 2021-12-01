Majority of Munster Rugby group arrive back in Ireland

34 of the Munster travelling party have arrived home in Ireland this evening.

That's after they returned negative Covid-19 tests after a fourth round of PCR testing in South Africa.

14 of the group have remained in South Africa after returning positive Covid-19 tests during the week and will complete their isolation at a hotel in Cape Town.

The players that have arrived home in Ireland will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Munster face Wasps in their opening Champions Cup game in Coventry on Sunday week.