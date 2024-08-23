Advertisement
Mai O’Connell Championship launched

Aug 23, 2024
Mai O’Connell Championship launched
The Munster Club Mai O’Connell Championship has been launched.

The tournament is named after former Kerry Camogie President Mai O’Connell, who passed away last year.

Jason O'Connor reports

