Maguire wins again; Harrington leads Seniors event

Leona Maguire picked up her second successive win at the LPGA Matchplay in Nevada overnight.
The Cavan native beat Jenny Shin of South Korea 1-up.
Maguire plays her final round robin match against Narin An later today.
Tom McKibbin and John Murphy will both get their second rounds of the KLM Open in the Netherlands underway this morning.
They'll tee-off from 1-under and level-par respectively.
Spain's Jorge Campillo has a three stroke lead over the chasing pack on 9-under.
Padraig Harrington leads the field after his opening round at the Senior PGA Championship.
The Dubliner is eight-under-par after carding a course record 64 at the Fields Ranch East in Texas.
Darren Clarke is three-under, with Paul McGinley on one-over.