Maguire well placed at Open

Aug 20, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Maguire well placed at Open
Leona Maguire has just teed off her second round at the Women's Open Championship at Carnoustie.

She is level par.

Olympic champion Nelly Korda shares the lead on 5 under par alongside Sei Young Kim and Madelene Sagstrom.

Amateur Lauren Walsh has dropped back to 3 over par through 4 holes.

Henrik Stenson and Dean Burmester share top spot in the second round of the Czech Masters on 6 under par.

Padraig Harrington has moved to 3 under, with Gavin Moynihan 1 under par.

World number one John Rahm and Justin Thomas share top spot on 8 under par after round one of the Northern Trust on the PGA Tour in New Jersey.

Seamus Power is 1 under par, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry even par.

