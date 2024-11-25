Advertisement
Sport

Maguire ties for 42nd

Nov 25, 2024 08:00 By radiokerrysport
Maguire ties for 42nd
Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 42nd on four-under-par at the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida.

The Cavan woman carded a final round of 68 last night.

Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul was the winner on 22-under-par.

