Maguire ties for 42nd

Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 42nd on four-under-par at the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida.
The Cavan woman carded a final round of 68 last night.
Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul was the winner on 22-under-par.
