Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 36th at the Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan native carded a final round of 69 to end the week on nine-under-par.

Amy Yang enjoyed a three-stroke victory on 27-under.

European Ryder Cup player Ludvig Aberg secured his first PGA Tour win last night.

On 29-under-par, the Swede claimed a four-shot victory at the RSM Classic in Georgia.