Sport

Maguire ties for 27th in USA

Jan 31, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire shot a final round of 73 to end in a tie for 27th at the Gainbridge LPGA.

The Cavan native was one-under-par overall - 13 shots behind eventual winner Lydia Ko.

Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 57th on five-over.

