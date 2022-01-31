Maguire ties for 27th in USA

Leona Maguire shot a final round of 73 to end in a tie for 27th at the Gainbridge LPGA.
The Cavan native was one-under-par overall - 13 shots behind eventual winner Lydia Ko.
Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 57th on five-over.
Advertisement
Leona Maguire shot a final round of 73 to end in a tie for 27th at the Gainbridge LPGA.
The Cavan native was one-under-par overall - 13 shots behind eventual winner Lydia Ko.
Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 57th on five-over.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus