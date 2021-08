Leona Maguire shot an even par round to remain 5 under par ahead of her final 18 holes at the Women's Open Championship.

The lead is shared on 9 under by Anna Nordquist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Shane Lowry is in a tie for 8th on 9 under par during round 3 of the Northern Trust tournament on the PGA Tour in New Jersey.

Jon Rahm and Corey Conners share the lead on 12 under par.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are 6 under par.