Maguire stars as Europe keep Solheim Cup

Sep 7, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Maguire stars as Europe keep Solheim Cup
Leona Maguire became the most successful rookie of all time as Europe won the Solheim Cup last night.

The visitors beat the USA 15-13 in Ohio to retain the trophy.

Maguire enjoyed a 5 and 4 win over Jennifer Kupcho in the singles to maintain her unbeaten run.

The Cavan native collected four-and-a-half points from a possible five over the three days.

She says it was a memorable experience

The result also means that Catriona Matthews becomes the first European captain to win the Solheim Cup twice.

