Maguire secures top 10 finish

Leona Maguire carded a final round of 68 to secure a top-10 finish at the Ascendant LPGA in Texas last night.
On five-under-par, the Cavan native finished eight shots adrift of winner Hyo Joo Kim.
Advertisement
Leona Maguire carded a final round of 68 to secure a top-10 finish at the Ascendant LPGA in Texas last night.
On five-under-par, the Cavan native finished eight shots adrift of winner Hyo Joo Kim.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus