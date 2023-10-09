Advertisement
Sport

Maguire secures top 10 finish

Oct 9, 2023 07:38 By radiokerrysport
Maguire secures top 10 finish
Leona Maguire carded a final round of 68 to secure a top-10 finish at the Ascendant LPGA in Texas last night.

On five-under-par, the Cavan native finished eight shots adrift of winner Hyo Joo Kim.

