Maguire remains in contention at Pelican Championship

Nov 13, 2021 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire shot a 2-under-par second round of 68 at the LPGA's Pelican Championship in Florida last evening.

That left her 10-under all round and in a tie for third on the leaderboard.

