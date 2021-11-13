Maguire remains in contention at Pelican Championship

Leona Maguire shot a 2-under-par second round of 68 at the LPGA's Pelican Championship in Florida last evening.
That left her 10-under all round and in a tie for third on the leaderboard.
Advertisement
Leona Maguire shot a 2-under-par second round of 68 at the LPGA's Pelican Championship in Florida last evening.
That left her 10-under all round and in a tie for third on the leaderboard.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus