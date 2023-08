Eight golfers including Ireland's Leona Maguire have qualified automatically for the upcoming Solheim Cup in Spain.

The Cavan native secured her place on the team as a result of her current world ranking.

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist will be a playing vice-captain for Europe after securing the final automatic qualifying place.

Advertisement

Captain Suzann Pettersen will name her four wild cards tomorrow ahead of next month's clash with the United States in Malaga.