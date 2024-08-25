Advertisement
Sport

Maguire Needs Big Round For Open Top 10 Finish

Aug 25, 2024 12:35 By radiokerrysport
Maguire Needs Big Round For Open Top 10 Finish
Share this article

Leona Maguire has work to do to make the top ten on the final day of the Women's Open.

The Cavan native is level par heading into Sunday's action at St Andrews.

She gets her round away from 12:20pm from 19th position.

Advertisement

Korea's Jiyai Shin is still the woman to catch on 7 under par.

Meanwhile, a birdie on the final hole gave Rory McIlroy something to take into today's 4th Round of the BMW Championship in Colorado.

The Northern Irishman shot a 2 under round of 70 yesterday to move up to 5 under par.

Advertisement

He's in a tie for 11th and 5 shots off the lead of Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.

Shane Lowry is a shot further back after his own 3rd Round of 70.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Another Rowing Gold For O'Donovan
Advertisement
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures
Semi-Finals Double-Header In Intermediate Club Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Another Rowing Gold For O'Donovan
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures
Semi-Finals Double-Header In Intermediate Club Championship
Kerry FC Leave Longford Town With A Point
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus