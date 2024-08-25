Maguire Needs Big Round For Open Top 10 Finish

Leona Maguire has work to do to make the top ten on the final day of the Women's Open.

The Cavan native is level par heading into Sunday's action at St Andrews.

She gets her round away from 12:20pm from 19th position.

Korea's Jiyai Shin is still the woman to catch on 7 under par.

Meanwhile, a birdie on the final hole gave Rory McIlroy something to take into today's 4th Round of the BMW Championship in Colorado.

The Northern Irishman shot a 2 under round of 70 yesterday to move up to 5 under par.

He's in a tie for 11th and 5 shots off the lead of Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.

Shane Lowry is a shot further back after his own 3rd Round of 70.