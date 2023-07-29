Advertisement
Maguire needs big day 3

Jul 29, 2023 09:32 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire will need a strong performance on moving day to stay in contention at the Evian Championship in France.

The Cavan woman sits on 1 over par following a disappointing second round of 73 yesterday and is 8 shots off the lead.

Stephanie Meadow is two shots further back after shooting a 76 on Friday.

Frenchwoman Celine Boutier leads by one shot on 7 under par.

===

New Zealand's Stephen Alker leads by a shot ahead of round three of the Senior Open on the Champions Tour.

He sits on 4 under par after a 3 under round of 68 yesterday.

Padraig Harrington is in a tie for 16th place and sits on 1 over par.

Northern Irish pair Damien Mooney and Darren Clarke both sit on 5 over par after rounds of 74 yesterday.

