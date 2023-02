Leona Maguire has moved to 9 under par after a second round 68 at the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament.

She is tied for 8th place, three shots behind leader Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

Shane Lowry is 2 under par following his opening round at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour in Florida.

He's 3 shots behind adrift of leaders Joseph Bramlett and Billy Horschel, with Padraig Harrington 2 over.