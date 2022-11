Leona Maguire finished fourth at the Open de Espana.

Caroline Hedwall won the tournament in a play off, beating Morgane Metraux whose caddie is Verners Tess from Kerry.

Tom McKibbin closed with a 66 for a 9 under par total at the Joburg Open on the DP World Tour in South Africa.

He ended a tie for 18th, twelve shots behind Dan Bradbury.