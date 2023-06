Leona Maguire holds the lead heading into the weekend at the Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey.

The Cavan native is five-under-par and has a one-shot advantage over three players, including her Solheim Cup teammate Mel Reid.

Maguire will tee off at 20-to-7 Irish time this evening.

Stephanie Meadow is inside the top ten on one-under-par.