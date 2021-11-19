Advertisement
Sport

Maguire just three off lead at Tour Championship

Nov 19, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire is just three off the lead ahead of the second day of the LPGA Tour Championship.

The Cavan golfer opened with a 5 under par round of 67 yesterday.

Korea's Jeong-eun Lee is the leader in Florida on 8 under.

