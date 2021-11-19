Maguire just three off lead at Tour Championship

Leona Maguire is just three off the lead ahead of the second day of the LPGA Tour Championship.
The Cavan golfer opened with a 5 under par round of 67 yesterday.
Korea's Jeong-eun Lee is the leader in Florida on 8 under.
