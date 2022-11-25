Maguire just 2 off lead

Leona Maguire is just two-shots off the lead at the midway point of the Open de Espana.

The Cavan golfer shot a second round 69 today to move to 9-under par.

Spanish amateur Cayetana Fernandez leads on 11-under.

Tom McKibbin has moved to 5-under par on a weather-effected day two of the Joburg Open.

The County Down golfer still has eight holes remaining

John Murphy is two-shots below the projected cut mark on 2-over par after completing a second round 76.

Dan Bradbury is the clubhouse leader on 13-under following a round of 66.