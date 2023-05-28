Maguire into the semi finals of LPGA Match Play

Leona Maguire is into the semi finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas.
The Cavan native is unbeaten so far this week and takes on Japan's Ayaka Furue for a place in the final.
