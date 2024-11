Leona Maguire is five shots off the lead heading into the second say of the Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour.

She's opened with a three-under-par round of 69 at the season-ending event in Florida.

Korea's Na-Rin An carded a bogey free round of 64 to head the field by one stroke at eight-under.

Seamus Power opened with a four-over-par round of 76 at the RSM Classic in Georgia.

It leaves the Waterford man 12 shots behind the leaders.