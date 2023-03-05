Advertisement
Sport

Maguire finishes in a tie for 20th

Mar 5, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Maguire finishes in a tie for 20th Maguire finishes in a tie for 20th
Share this article

Leona Maguire has finished up in a tie for 20th at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

A 1-under-par final round of 71 saw her finish up on 7-under-par for the tournament in Singapore.

That was 10 shots off winner Jin Young Ko of South Korea who retained her title with a two shot victory over American Nelly Korda.

Advertisement

Rory Mcilroy is best of the Irish ahead of the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida today.

He shot a four-under-par round of 68 last night which leaves him 6-under all round.

He's in a tie for 5th and just three shots off the lead that's held by American Kurt Kitayama.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington is 1-under after a level-par 72 yesterday.

And Seamus Power and Shane Lowry both had days to forget.

Respective rounds of 4 and 8 over last night have them both on 6-over-par overall.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus