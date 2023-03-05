Maguire finishes in a tie for 20th

Leona Maguire has finished up in a tie for 20th at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

A 1-under-par final round of 71 saw her finish up on 7-under-par for the tournament in Singapore.

That was 10 shots off winner Jin Young Ko of South Korea who retained her title with a two shot victory over American Nelly Korda.

Advertisement

Rory Mcilroy is best of the Irish ahead of the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida today.

He shot a four-under-par round of 68 last night which leaves him 6-under all round.

He's in a tie for 5th and just three shots off the lead that's held by American Kurt Kitayama.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington is 1-under after a level-par 72 yesterday.

And Seamus Power and Shane Lowry both had days to forget.

Respective rounds of 4 and 8 over last night have them both on 6-over-par overall.