Maguire enhances Open prospects

Leona Maguire has signed for a five-under-par second round 67 at the Women's Open Championship.

The Cavan-native is also five-under into the weekend and she's currently two shots off the lead.

Irish amateur Lauren Walsh went around three-under today to move to one-under for the tournament.

Seamus Power heads up the Irish challenge into day two at the Northern Trust on the PGA Tour.

He'll tee-off from one-under-par this evening, seven shots behind leaders John Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both level-par with Lowry currently playing the opening hole of his second round.

Padraig Harrington is three-under-par after a second round 71 at the Czech Masters.

Europe's Ryder Cup captain is six shots off leader Sean Crocker.

Gavin Moynihan should make the weekend after finishing his second round at one-under.