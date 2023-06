Leona Maguire has committed to the Saudi Arabia-funded Aramco Team Series in London next month.

The tournament is funded by the same Public Investment Fund that created the men's LIV Golf series.

The Cavan golfer and world number four Nelly Korda are two of the headline golfers booked to play the team event at the Centurion Club.

Maguire has participated in Saudi Arabia this year and at a P-I-F-funded event in New York last year.