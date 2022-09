A third round of 65 has Leona Maguire back in contention at the women's Irish Open.

The Cavan woman recovered from a bogey on her first hole to finish 7 under for the day at Dromoland Castle.

She now lies 9 under after 3 rounds of play and in a tie for 8th place as things stand.

Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands has the outright lead on 11 under par.