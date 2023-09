Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey resume six-shots off the summit on day 3 of the Women’s Irish Open.

They lead the Irish challenge at Dromoland Castle on 4-under par.

India’s Diksha Dagar leads on 10-under par.

Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead on 12-under par ahead of the third round at the European Masters.

Padraig Harrington and Tom McKibbin are 5-under, while John Murphy is 4-under par.