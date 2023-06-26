Advertisement
Maguire and Meadow fall short in major bid

Jun 26, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow both saw their bids for a major title fall short last night.

Maguire, who led after 54 holes, posted a final round of 74 to finish on four-under-par at the Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey.

China's Ruoning Yin took the title on eight-under.

Antrim's Stephanie Meadow produced a final round of 70 to finish in a tie for third on six-under-par.

Padraig Harrington is celebrating another victory on the Champions Tour.

The Dubliner carded a back nine of 28 on his way to retaining the title at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in New York.

Harrington finished on 18-under-par, one shot clear of Joe Durant in second.

Keegan Bradley took the honours at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The former PGA Champion enjoyed a three-shot victory on 23-under-par.

Rory McIlroy was in a tie for seventh on 18-under, with Shane Lowry four shots further back.

