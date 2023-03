Leona Maguire is back on American soil trying to retain the LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain and Country Club in Arizona.

The Cavan woman tees off at 2:55.

Tom McKibbin carded 68 for 4 under par on day one at the Jonsson Workwear Open on the DP World Tour in South Africa.

Advertisement

He lies four shots behind leader Darren Fichardt.