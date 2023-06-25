Advertisement
Maguire ahead going into final round of Women's PGA Championship

Jun 25, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire will take a one shot lead into the final round of the Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey.

The Cavan native carded a 69 today to move to 7 under par at Baltusrol.

An Irish woman has never won a major championship.

Jenny Shin is next on 6 under.

Another Irish player, Stephanie Meadow - is in third place on 5 under par following a 67.

Rory McIlroy is 12 under par after day three of the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.

American Keegan Bradley leads on 21 under.

Shane Lowry is 8 under.

