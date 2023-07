Leona Maguire is nine shots off the lead heading into tonight's final round at the US Open.

The Cavan woman is two-over-par, after a third round of 75 at Pebble Beach.

Clare amateur Aine Donegan is two shots further back.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka is the leader on seven-under-par.

Seamus Power is eight-under-par ahead of the final round at the John Deere Classic in Illinois.

That leaves the Waterford man eight shots off leader Brendon Todd.