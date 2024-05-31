Maguire 5 off lead

Leona Maguire is five shots off the lead heading into day two at the US Women's Open in Pennsylvania.

The Cavan woman is three-over par, with Japan's Yuka Saso the leader on two-under.

Clare amateur Aine Donegan resumes from six-over.

Rory McIlroy is well placed ahead of his second round at the Canadian Open.

He's 4 under after an opening 66, with David Skinns the leader on eight-under.

Seamus Power and Shane Lowry will resume from two-over.

Play at the European Open in Hamburg will be delayed this morning due to a flooded course.

Jannik de Bruyn of Germany is the leader on nine-under, with Tom McKibbin four-under-par.