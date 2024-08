Leona Maguire lies on 3 under par, two shots off the lead as round two of the KMPG Women's Irish Open gets underway at Carton House.

The lead is shared on 5 under by Italy's Alessandra Fanali, Finland's Ursula Wikstrom and Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes.

Irish amateur Olivia Costello is 2 under - with Olivia Mehaffey and Anna Abom 1 under.

On the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler has opened up a seven shot lead on 16 under par after round one of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.