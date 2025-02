Newcastle kept their hopes of winning a first major trophy in 56 years alive with an EFL Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal.

Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon scored in a 2-nil win at St James' Park, going through 4-nil on aggregate.

It's a second trip to Wembley in three years for Eddie Howe's team.

Newcastle's opponents for the final will be confirmed tonight.

Tottenham take a 1-nil lead into their meeting with Liverpool at Anfield, where kick-off is at 8pm.