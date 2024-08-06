Mageean "absolutely heartbroken" to miss Olympics

Ciara Mageean says she is "absolutely heartbroken" she will not be taking part in the Olympic Games this morning.

The current European champion has had to withdraw from the 1500 metre heats due to injury.

Ireland will now be represented in the heats by Sarah Healy and Sophie O'Sullivan.

Those races get underway just after 9am.

Elsewhere, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker get another chance to make the 400 metre semi finals.

They go in the repechage at around 20 past 10 Irish time.

===

Medals are on offer for the Irish equestrian team in the final of the individual showjumping event.

Shane Sweetnam and Daniel Coyle both recorded clear rounds in their qualification round yesterday.

That final gets underway from 9am.

===

Sailor Finn Lynch faces an uphill task to secure a medal in the final of the Men's Dinghy.

The Carlow man is in 10th place ahead of today's medal race with the scores to this point counting towards your final score.

He takes to the water at around 2:45pm.

===

All eyes will be on Roland Garros this evening as Kellie Harrington looks to win back to back boxing gold medals.

The Dubliner is up against China's Wenlu Yang in the final of the 60kg division.

She is looking to become the first Irish woman to defend her Olympic crown.

They step into the ring after 10pm this evening.

===

Diver Jake Passmore goes in the first round of the 3 metre springboard this morning.

He is only the third Irish male diver to participate in the Games and kicks off his campaign from 9am.

===

Ireland's track cycling team also get their Games underway this morning.

Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe and Kelly Murphy will wear the green in the Womenï¿½s Team Pursuit at 4:30pm.