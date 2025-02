Manchester City have it all to do in the Champions League play-off round.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 3-2 at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of their knockout tie last night.

Guardiola says conceding twice late on was a major frustration.

The second leg takes place next week.

Elsewhere, it finished Juventus 2 PSV Eindhoven 1, Sporting 0 Borussia Dortmund 3, and Brest 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3.