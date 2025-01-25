Madison Keys wins Australian Open

Madison Keys is the Australian Open women's singles champion.
The American overcame the challenge of defending champion and World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 2-6 7-5 in Melbourne.
It's a first Grand Slam title for the 29-year-old.
