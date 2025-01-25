Advertisement
Sport

Madison Keys wins Australian Open

Jan 25, 2025 10:58 By radiokerrysport
Madison Keys wins Australian Open
Madison Keys is the Australian Open women's singles champion.

The American overcame the challenge of defending champion and World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 2-6 7-5 in Melbourne.

It's a first Grand Slam title for the 29-year-old.

